GRID Autosport comes to iOS, claims console-quality, 100 cars, 100 tracks, IAPs free [Video]

Feral Interactive has brought Codemasters’ hit racing game GRID Autosport to iPad and iPhone. The app promises ‘console-quality racing’ offering a complete version of the game with all of the content.

Ignite your high-speed career as a pro-racer with GRID Autosport for iOS. This smash hit AAA racing game uses intuitive tilt and touch controls to deliver an irresistible mix of simulation and arcade handling direct to your iPad and iPhone. GRID Autosport for iOS is the latest instalment in the celebrated Codemasters series, comprising the complete game and all the add-on content. Compete in the world’s most exciting cars on motorsport’s most challenging circuits.

In an unusual move, all the ‘in-app purchases’ are free …

NordVPN

The game costs $9.99, which gets you 100 cars and 100 circuits, but if that’s not enough for you, extra cars and tracks can be downloaded as free IAPs. This is apparently a way to offer the full experience of the console game without storage requirements getting out of hand. GRID Autosport requires a minimum of 6GB free, with 8GB recommended.

100 cars and 100 circuits. Unleash a ton of high-performance rides across a ton of tracks, routes, runs and loops. Buy once, race forever. Download additional cars and tracks absolutely free. Best in class controls. Enjoy intuitive touch and tilt controls or play with any MFi gamepad. Scalable difficulty. From super-easy to ultra-realistic, you set the bar and handle the car.

Given the processing requirements, the game needs a relatively modern device. Compatible iPhones are iPhone SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X. iPads are the 2017 9.7-inch iPad or any iPad Pro. All devices need to be running iOS 11. Some older devices are listed in the technical compatibility list, but it sounds like these won’t give you the full experience.

GRID Autosport is a $9.99 purchase from the App Store, with all downloadable content free.