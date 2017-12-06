Apple Pay adds 35+ more supported banks & credit unions in US, Canada, Russia & Japan

Apple today updated its list of officially supported banks and credit unions for Apple Pay, adding over 35 new institutions across the US, Canada, Russia and Japan.

Today’s additions to the list follow an additional 40 banks and credit unions that Apple added in the U.S. in November, as well as the launch of the company’s new Apple Pay Cash feature for person to person payments via Siri and iMessage that arrived in the US earlier this month.

You can view the full list of new banks and credit unions below, which includes over 20 for U.S. users and the remainder split between Canada, Russia, and Japan.

As always, Apple maintains a full list of supported banks for Apple Pay in various countries on its website here.

Canada

Affinity Credit Union

Collabria Financial Services

Conexus Credit Union

Envision Financial division of First West Credit Union

U.S.

Century Bank of Georgia

Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Ashland

Farmers State Bank of Alto Pass

First State Bank of the Southeast

HNB Bank

Interaudi Bank

Kohler Credit Union

New Horizons Credit Union

Optum Bank

Pantex Federal Credit Union

Peoples Bank & Trust Company

Pioneer Trust Bank, N.A.

Professional Bank

Security Credit Union

South Story Bank & Trust

T-Mobile MONEY

Texoma Community Credit Union

Time Federal Savings Bank

TVA Community Credit Union

Washington Federal

Russia

Chelyabinvestbank (Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards)

Home Credit Bank

National Standard Bank

The Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Visa credit and debit cards)

Japan

UCS

