Apple Pay adds 35+ more supported banks & credit unions in US, Canada, Russia & Japan

Apple today updated its list of officially supported banks and credit unions for Apple Pay, adding over 35 new institutions across the US, Canada, Russia and Japan.
The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac
Today’s additions to the list follow an additional 40 banks and credit unions that Apple added in the U.S. in November, as well as the launch of the company’s new Apple Pay Cash feature for person to person payments via Siri and iMessage that arrived in the US earlier this month.
You can view the full list of new banks and credit unions below, which includes over 20 for U.S. users and the remainder split between Canada, Russia, and Japan.
As always, Apple maintains a full list of supported banks for Apple Pay in various countries on its website here.
Canada
- Affinity Credit Union
- Collabria Financial Services
- Conexus Credit Union
- Envision Financial division of First West Credit Union
U.S.
- Century Bank of Georgia
- Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan
- Farmers & Merchants Bank of Ashland
- Farmers State Bank of Alto Pass
- First State Bank of the Southeast
- HNB Bank
- Interaudi Bank
- Kohler Credit Union
- New Horizons Credit Union
- Optum Bank
- Pantex Federal Credit Union
- Peoples Bank & Trust Company
- Pioneer Trust Bank, N.A.
- Professional Bank
- Security Credit Union
- South Story Bank & Trust
- T-Mobile MONEY
- Texoma Community Credit Union
- Time Federal Savings Bank
- TVA Community Credit Union
- Washington Federal
Russia
- Chelyabinvestbank (Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards)
- Home Credit Bank
- National Standard Bank
- The Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Visa credit and debit cards)
Japan
- UCS
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: