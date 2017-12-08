Beats 1 auctioning off mega studio tour in LA and much more for charity

- Dec. 8th 2017 9:47 am PT

We’ve seen plenty of charity auctions with lunch meetings with Apple execs as the reward over the years, and now Apple Music and Beats 1 is getting in on the fundraiser action with a mega studio tour and much more. Valued at $5,000, the highest bidder will be awarded a unique experience that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Beats 1 studio in LA, dropping in on an Apple Music meeting, and even appearing on the Beats 1 Internet radio station.

Here’s everything bundled in the package which includes meeting Beats 1 host Zane Lowe and much more:

  • One (1) day at Apple Music’s live station, Beats 1, which broadcasts to over 100 countries
  • Time in studio with Zane Lowe during his flagship show, which broadcasts Mondays to Thursdays from 9-11am LA time.
  • Music Business Mentoring lunch with Beats 1’s Global Operations Manager & LA Chapter GRAMMY® Governor Julie Pilat.
  • Attend a Music Meeting and discuss the Beats 1 List with the head of Beats 1’s Music Team. You’ll get to discover the most exciting new music in the world.
  • Choose a song and play it, live on the radio, during Beats 1 Request.
  • Hear your voice on Beats 1! Record a voiceover demo with their Production team.
  • Go home and listen to Beats 1 with a pair of Beats Studio3 Headphones (colors may vary).

Proceeds from the auction will be awarded to The GRAMMY Museum Foundation & MusiCares Holiday Auction. The full action for MusiCares also includes charity campaigns with various musicians and artists.

The Beats 1 campaign runs for the next 12 days, and bidding could potentially exceed the $5,000 estimated value given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Apple Music and Beats 1 from the inside. Check it out on Charitybuzz to participate.

