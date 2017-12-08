Beats 1 auctioning off mega studio tour in LA and much more for charity

We’ve seen plenty of charity auctions with lunch meetings with Apple execs as the reward over the years, and now Apple Music and Beats 1 is getting in on the fundraiser action with a mega studio tour and much more. Valued at $5,000, the highest bidder will be awarded a unique experience that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Beats 1 studio in LA, dropping in on an Apple Music meeting, and even appearing on the Beats 1 Internet radio station.
Here’s everything bundled in the package which includes meeting Beats 1 host Zane Lowe and much more:
- One (1) day at Apple Music’s live station, Beats 1, which broadcasts to over 100 countries
- Time in studio with Zane Lowe during his flagship show, which broadcasts Mondays to Thursdays from 9-11am LA time.
- Music Business Mentoring lunch with Beats 1’s Global Operations Manager & LA Chapter GRAMMY® Governor Julie Pilat.
- Attend a Music Meeting and discuss the Beats 1 List with the head of Beats 1’s Music Team. You’ll get to discover the most exciting new music in the world.
- Choose a song and play it, live on the radio, during Beats 1 Request.
- Hear your voice on Beats 1! Record a voiceover demo with their Production team.
- Go home and listen to Beats 1 with a pair of Beats Studio3 Headphones (colors may vary).
Proceeds from the auction will be awarded to The GRAMMY Museum Foundation & MusiCares Holiday Auction. The full action for MusiCares also includes charity campaigns with various musicians and artists.
The Beats 1 campaign runs for the next 12 days, and bidding could potentially exceed the $5,000 estimated value given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Apple Music and Beats 1 from the inside. Check it out on Charitybuzz to participate.
