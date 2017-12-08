VLC media player for iOS now optimized for iPhone X screen, HEVC 4K videos

VideoLAN has released a new version of its VLC for Mobile app that adds improved support for Apple’s latest hardware and software.

Version 2.8.6 includes adjustments to the user interface on the taller, 5.8-inch iPhone X OLED display. The latest version also includes “full support” for 4K videos formatted in HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) which Apple has embraced to limit file sizes on ultra high-definition videos.

In general, VideoLAN has been quick to adopt the latest features and embrace new platforms for its VLC client for Apple devices. VLC returned to the App Store in 2015 after a storied back and forth with being pulled and rejected, and VLC joined the new Apple TV last year which enables wider format playback. The app also works with Apple Watch for remote control and supports multitasking features on iPad.

If you’re not familiar with VideoLAN’s media streamer, here’s their description:

VLC for Mobile is a port of the free VLC media player to iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. It can play all your movies, shows and music in most formats directly without conversion. It allows file synchronization with Dropbox, GDrive, OneDrive, Box, iCloud Drive, iTunes, direct downloads and through WiFi sharing as well as streaming from SMB, FTP, UPnP/DLNA media servers and the web. VLC offers support for advanced subtitles including full SSA compatibility, multi-track audio, and playback speed control. VLC for Mobile is completely free and open source.

Download VLC for Mobile for free on the App Store.

