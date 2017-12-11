Apple releases first macOS 10.13.3 beta for developers

Apple has released the first macOS 10.13.3 beta through the Mac App Store. The latest beta software update is currently available to registered developers.
The update is likely a bug fix and security update given this point in the development cycle of macOS High Sierra. We’ll update if any new features are discovered in the new beta.
About macOS 10.13.3 beta
The macOS 10.13.2 SDK provides support for developing macOS apps for systems running macOS 10.13.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 9.2 available from the Mac App Store.
macOS 10.13.2 came out of beta last week and is available for all customers. Changes in that version were minor as well:
- Improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices
- Improves VoiceOver compatibility navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview
- Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail
The update followed the release of the macOS High Sierra security fix that addressed the root vulnerability that shipped with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1. That fix is also listed as patched in last week’s release notes on security improvements.
