Apple releases first iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas

Apple has released new beta versions of iOS, watchOS, and tvOS for developers to test. iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 are all available now. We’ll update to the latest versions and note any changes below.

The new betas come hours after the release of iOS 11.2.1 and tvOS 11.2.1 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Curiously, we haven’t seen version numbers in between the official release and the beta release (so maybe these are placeholder numbers pending additional bug fix updates).

As far as changes, based on the version numbers, we expect these to focus on bug fix and security improvements. Any additional changes will be noted below shortly.

While these betas are available for developer testing, we’re also seeing the first HomePod 11.2.5 beta on the server as well although the smart speaker won’t be released until early next year.

[iOS] Notes and Known Issues ARKit Known Issues Continuing from a breakpoint while debugging an ARSession may result in VIO breaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202) Foundation Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Vision Known Issues Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases such as video. (32406440) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause Messages to crash. (33657938)

Workaround: Before starting the debug session, enable the extension by tapping the More (…) button to show the list of apps, then tapping the Edit button, and then tapping the switch to turn on the extension.

After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down the Lock screen. (33274699)

Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

[tvOS] Notes and Known Issues Foundation Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection.

