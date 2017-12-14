SoundCloud announces new home experience with focus on personalized recommendations

SoundCloud has announced ‘a brand new home experience’ with a new look and a focus on personalized recommendations as it seeks to work its way out of its financial troubles.

With over 170 million tracks, there’s always something new to stream, share, or get stuck in your head on SoundCloud. For listeners who want to discover music first, the new SoundCloud home serves up curated recommendations, personalized playlists, and exclusive culture-focused audio content—direct from creators and often years ahead of what’s on the mainstream charts …

The Upload has been moved to the homescreen, offering a regularly-updated playlist of new music the service thinks you’ll enjoy.

Two further playlists are also geared to personalized content.

Never skip a track again — More of what you like finds your musical soulmates in the SoundCloud community and spotlights the tracks you’ll love. Want to discover new artists based on the artists you already love? We’ve got you covered with Artists you should know.

Other playlists aim to keep you updated on what’s trending and popular.

Stay plugged-in to the tracks gaining traction and generating buzz with the New & Hot charts. Keep track of the platform’s latest album releases with Fresh Pressed (US only). Know which tracks are soundtracking your country with the Top 50 charts, based on wherever you are in the world.

The iOS app was recently updated with a sleek new design geared to the iPhone X. SoundCloud is a free download from the App Store, with in-app purchases.

