Apple now sells own brand Thunderbolt 3 cable, 0.8m length

Apple is finally offering its own brand of Thunderbolt 3 cables. More than a year after the Thunderbolt 3-equipped MacBook Pro debuted, you can now get a 0.8m Apple Thunderbolt Cable for $40 from the Apple Store.

Prior to today, Apple stocked a third party Thunderbolt 3 cable from Belkin as it didn’t have one of its own.

Apple is still selling the Belkin cable, which is offered in 0.5m and 2m sizes.

The Apple Thunderbolt 3 cable is only available right now in a 0.8 meter length.

This cable is not to be confused with Apple’s range of USB-C cables, which do not support high-speed data throughput and are intended to be used as charging cables for the USB-C MacBook power adapters only.

With a USB-C connector on both ends, this cable can be used to connect to Thunderbolt 3 docks, external drives and other accessories like high-resolution external displays.

It supports up to 100 watt power delivery, enough to charge the latest MacBook Pro models at full speed.

The cable debuts on the same day the iMac Pro is available to order, which incidentally features 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports of its own.

Is this a revolutionary addition to the accessories ecosystem? Of course not, but it’s nice for Apple to finally offer an own-brand Thunderbolt 3 cable with trademark white branding and an ‘etched Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables’ (Apple’s words, not mine).