AppSanta offers 80% off Mac/iOS apps: Mini Metro, Deliveries, Twitterific, Tengami, more

Every year for the holidays, the folks at AppSanta offer up to 80% off some of the best apps for Mac and iOS. This year is no exception with a very strong list of rarely discounted offerings including Deliveries, Twitterific, Mini Metro, Screens VNC and many more. These deals are available from now through December 26th.

From 9to5Toys.com:

iOS Universal: Screens VNC: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castro 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Conduct AR!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Steredenn: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Green Kitchen: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Burly Men at Sea: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SmartOthello: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chronicle – Bill Manager: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Linea – Sketch Simply: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Chronicle – Bill Manager: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Twitterrific 5 for Twitter: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Unclutter: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Deliveries: a package tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Focused: $6 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Paste 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

