Apple releases second iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas

Dec. 19th 2017 10:09 am PT

Apple has released new beta versions of iOS, watchOS, and tvOS for developers to test. iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 beta 2 are all available now. We’ll update to the latest versions and note any changes below.

The latest betas follow the official release of iOS 11.2.1 and tvOS 11.2.1 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Curiously, we haven’t seen version numbers in between the official release and the beta release (so maybe these are placeholder numbers pending additional bug fix updates).

As far as changes, based on the version numbers, we expect these to focus on bug fix and security improvements. We’re also seeing early signs of AirPlay 2 return.

While these betas are available for developer testing, we’re also seeing the second HomePod 11.2.5 beta on the server as well although the smart speaker won’t be released until early next year.

Whatever the software version number ends up being, this will likely be the release that’s timed with the HomePod debut.

iOS Notes and Known Issues

ARKit

Resolved Issues

  • Continuing from a breakpoint while debugging an ARSession no longer results in VIO breaking. Visual objects placed in the world/anchor are now visible. (31561202)

