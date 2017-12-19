Apple releases second iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas

Apple has released new beta versions of iOS, watchOS, and tvOS for developers to test. iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 beta 2 are all available now. We’ll update to the latest versions and note any changes below.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

The latest betas follow the official release of iOS 11.2.1 and tvOS 11.2.1 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Curiously, we haven’t seen version numbers in between the official release and the beta release (so maybe these are placeholder numbers pending additional bug fix updates).

As far as changes, based on the version numbers, we expect these to focus on bug fix and security improvements. We’re also seeing early signs of AirPlay 2 return.

While these betas are available for developer testing, we’re also seeing the second HomePod 11.2.5 beta on the server as well although the smart speaker won’t be released until early next year.

Whatever the software version number ends up being, this will likely be the release that’s timed with the HomePod debut.

blockquote>

iOS Notes and Known Issues

ARKit

Resolved Issues

Continuing from a breakpoint while debugging an ARSession no longer results in VIO breaking. Visual objects placed in the world/anchor are now visible. (31561202)

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: