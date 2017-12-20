How to: Check iPhone battery health, DIY replace, and speed up performance

Looking to speed up your iPhone? A battery replacement may be one of the best options. Apple has shared that it decreases iPhone performance to guard against less predictable, older batteries from early shutdowns. However, if you plan on keeping your iPhone for a while longer or want to hand it down, a $25-$79 battery investment may be worth it.

Since iOS 10.2.1, Apple has been using software to help iPhones with older batteries from unexpectedly shutting down, sometimes called ‘battery smoothing.’ Most recently iOS 11.2 has brought the feature to the iPhone 7.

While this creates the best experience (compared to a dead iPhone) the big trade-off is a slower iPhone. Also, with the way the software safeguards work, the older the battery, typically the more limited performance will become.

An easy way to check your iPhone’s battery health/capacity at home is with the free, aptly named Battery Life app.

iPhone X on the left, iPhone 6 with old battery on the right

Battery replacement from Apple

Even if you try out an app like Battery Life to see your iPhone’s battery health/capacity, it’s a good idea to get in touch with Apple to have diagnostics run. I believe Apple can even do this on the phone by calling 800.APL.CARE in addition to visiting an Apple Store or AASP.

There’s also a replacement program for a limited number of iPhone 6s devices, but it doesn’t hurt to check your serial number if you haven’t already.

If your battery heath is poor, you’re experiencing overall slow performance, and you or someone else would like to continue using an older iPhone, Apple charges $79 for a new battery. This is likely the best option for most users. However, some may want to live on the wild side for a few different reasons…

DIY battery replacement

Warning: this option isn’t for the faint of heart and can be quite difficult. That said, if you’re up for the challenge (or feel comfortable with it), want to save some cash, and don’t mind the risk (like ruining your iPhone), there are some options to replace an iPhone battery yourself.

Keep in mind this will void your warranty, although there’s always the option of replacing the original Apple battery if you need to take it to an Apple Store at some point.

The most reputable option for an iPhone battery replacement kit is likely from iFixit. Kits start at $20 for iPhone SE, $25 for the iPhone 6, $30 for iPhone 6s, and go up to $45/$50 for the iPhone 7/7 Plus. The batteries have a 1-year warranty.

These kits include all the tools you need along with the replacement battery. While iFixit is a trustworthy company, keep in mind these aren’t first-party Apple replacement parts.

You can also find iPhone battery replacement kits on Amazon. The most reputable options look to be from Yontex, with 4.4/5 stars on over 400 reviews.

Battery Kit for iPhone 5 -$23

Battery Kit for iPhone 5c/5s – $23

Battery Kit for iPhone 6 – $26

Battery Kit for iPhone 6 Plus – $26

Battery Kit for iPhone 6s – $26

Battery Kit for iPhone 6s Plus – $26

One note if you’re considering a DIY battery replacement on a 7/7 Plus – the process is even harder. With the waterproof design and adheseive around the display getting inside and swapping a battery is an even bigger undertaking.

If you do decide to risk it and go for the DIY option, don’t forget to use iFixit’s helpful videos to make the process as smooth as possible.

How about you, are you thinking of replacing the battery in an older iPhone for yourself or someone else? I’m likely going to give the DIY approach a shot with an iPhone 6. I’ll report back on the experience after the new year.