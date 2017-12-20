Tidal brings its hi-fi streaming service to Apple TV and Android TV

Tidal may be running out of cash according to recent reports, but Jay-Z’s music streaming service has been on fire with shipping app updates for Apple’s platforms lately. Earlier this month Tidal shipped its iPhone X app update which added support for Apple CarPlay. Now, Tidal is coming to the Apple TV with a new tvOS app.

According to The Verge, Tidal will be arriving on both Apple TV and Android TV today. Tidal’s first Apple TV app will support both music playback and music video playback which is ideal for home theaters and entertainment centers.

Tidal has launched its first TV apps today for the Apple TV and Android TV platforms, letting subscribers access both Tidal’s entire library of music along with video content like concerts, livestreams, and music videos directly on their TVs.

Apple TV includes a built-in Music app that works with Apple Music, but Tidal subscribers previously relied on AirPlay from other devices to send music to Apple TV. Now, Tidal subscribers will be able to browse the Tidal catalog and play music and videos directly from the streaming media player.

In addition to Apple Music, Tidal joins other streaming services including Pandora which has long had a tvOS app, but Tidal has beat Spotify to the punch with Apple TV support.

