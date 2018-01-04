Data rich Weather Line app gains iPhone X support, temporary price drop

Just in time for the massive ‘bomb cycle’ winter storm rolling over the East Coast, Weather Line is out with a new version optimized for iPhone X. In addition to going full screen on the flagship iPhone, the data rich forecast app includes a few tweaks and a temporary price cut as well.

Weather Line 1.9 for iOS will be on sale for $2.99, down from $3.99, for one week to celebrate the iPhone X update. The new version also includes these changes:

Added Amount metric (inches/mm of rain) Added Cloud Cover metric Hidden short term forecast when not available

The app, which was created by Ryan Jones, has also taken on a new developer with Deepak Mantena, who worked on the latest version, joining Jones to work on Weather Line 2.

Weather Line touts Dark Sky-powered hyperlocal precipitation prediction, visually rich charts for seeing forecasts, a super small install size optimized for limited storage, and no background location tracking.

Grab Weather Line for iPhone X for $2.99 (reg. $3.99) starting today on the App Store, and stay tuned for version 2 this year.

