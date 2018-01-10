Apple ships Safari Technology Preview 47 with Spectre vulnerability mitigations

Apple has updated Safari Technology Preview, its developer browser for experimental web features, with mitigations for the Spectre vulnerability disclosed earlier this month. Version 47 can be found in the Mac App Store or online for Safari Technology Preview users.

While its developer browser received its update today, Apple already updated the official version of Safari on iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, macOS Sierra, and macOS El Capitan through software updates on Monday.

Safari on iPhone and iPad includes mitigations to defend against Spectre with iOS 11.2.2 while macOS 10.13.2 received a supplemental update to patch Safari. Apple released updated versions of its web browser on macOS Sierra and macOS El Capitan for older operating systems.

Apple acknowledged last week that Safari would require further updates to help lessen potential issues related to recently disclosed vulnerabilities.

All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time. Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store. Apple has already released mitigations in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to help defend against Meltdown. Apple Watch is not affected by Meltdown. In the coming days we plan to release mitigations in Safari to help defend against Spectre. We continue to develop and test further mitigations for these issues and will release them in upcoming updates of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Here are the full release notes for Safari Technology Preview 47:

Storage Access API

Enabled allowing requests from non-sandboxed <iframes>

Implemented frame-specific access in the document.cookie layer

layer Made document.hasStorageAccess() retrieve the current status from the network process

retrieve the current status from the network process Refactored XPC for access removal to go straight from the web process to the network process

Removed the JavaScript confirm() prompt when requesting storage access

Service Workers

Added support for response blob given to fetch events

Cancelled pending script loads when a Service Worker is being terminated

Changed Service Worker to expose redirect mode for navigation loads as manual

Changed extracting a body of type Blob to set the Content-Type to null instead of an empty string

Changed to use “error” redirect mode for fetching service worker scripts

Changed the Service Worker script fetch request to set the Service-Worker header

header Changed Service Worker to not clean HTTP headers added by the application or by Fetch specification before Service Worker interception

Changed to reuse the document Service Worker for data URLs and blob URLs

Enabled User Timing and Resource Timing for Server Workers

Fixed the default scope used when registering a service worker

Fixed the Service Worker Registration promise sometimes not getting rejected when the script load fails

Fixed Service Worker served response tainting to keep its tainting

Fixed scopeURL to start with the provided scriptURL

to start with the provided Fixed self.importScripts() to obey updateViaCache inside service workers

to obey updateViaCache inside service workers Fixed Fetch handling to wait for the Service Worker’s state to become activated

Fixed SameOrigin and CORS fetch to fail on opaque responses served from a Service Worker

Fixed memory cache to not reuse resources with a different credential fetch option

Implemented “main fetch” default referrer policy setting

Prevented searching for service worker registration for non-HTTP navigation loads

Supported Service Worker interception of a request with blob body

Media

Enabled picture-in-picture from an inline element on suspend

Fixed playing media elements which call “pause(); play()” getting the play promise rejected

Fixed frame dropping during Flash video playback

Implemented <iframe allow=”camera; microphone”>

Rendering

Corrected the SVG lighting filter lights coordinate system

Fixed elements animated on-screen that are sometimes missing

Fixed setting the fePointLights color

color Fixed the color of the bottom right pixel of feDiffuseLighting

Fixed SVG lighting colors to be converted into linearSRGB

Fixed feLighting with primitiveUnits=”objectBoundingBox”

with Updated the SVG use element’s shadow trees explicitly before the style recall

Web Inspector

Enabled the Canvas Tab by default

Improved open time performance when enumerating system fonts

Fixed Command-Option-R (⌘⌥R) in the docked inspector causing Web Inspector to reload instead of the inspected page

Fixed the URL filter in the Network Tab to be case-insensitive like filter bars in other tabs

Fixed mis-sized waterfall graphs in the Network Tab after closing the detail view

Redesigned the waterfall popover showing timing data in the Network Tab table

Updated the Time column in the Network Tab table to include the total duration not just the download duration

Added an inline swatch for CSS variables in the Styles sidebar

Added support for typing a semicolon at the end of a value to move to the next property in the Styles sidebar

Enabled Command-S (⌘S) to save changes in the matching CSS resource in the Styles sidebar

Fixed selecting text in the Styles sidebar to not add new properties

Fixed “Log Value” context menu sometimes being unavailable

Fixed DOM Tree Element selection in RTL mode

Fixed find banner sometimes not working when already populated and shown for first time on resource

Fixed fuzzy Capture Element screenshots

Fixed CSS source maps not loading

Implemented clicking above the selector to prepend a new property in the Styles sidebar

Clipboard API

Fixed isSafari runtime check to enable custom clipboard types and clipboard data sanitization in Safari Technology Preview

Fixed not being able to paste images on Gmail

Reverted blob URL conversions in pasted contents for LegacyWebKit clients

Bug Fix

Avoided waking plugin process up unnecessarily

