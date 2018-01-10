Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad

At CES 2018, Satechi has announced another new USB-C accessory on the heels of unveiling its Smart Dual Charging Station for iPhone and Apple Watch yesterday. The “Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger” offers 2 – 2.4A USB-A ports, 1 – QC 3.0 USB-A port, and 1 – USB C port at a fair price.

AirPods

Aimed and MacBook and MacBook Pro users who are frequent travelers, the new Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger is a versatile and sharp alternative to the stock Apple charger and will help streamline the accessories in your bag.

The Multiport Travel Charger allows users to charge four devices at once, including a MacBook or 13-inch MacBook Pro at full speed (charging will be a bit slower for 15-inch MacBook Pro owners).

The new charger includes:

1 – 60W USB-C port (charge MacBook/MacBook Pro or fast charge iPhone and iPad)

2 – 2.4A USB-A ports

1 – Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port (compatible with iPhone X/8, Nintendo Switch, and more)

Compatible with 100-240V outlets (handy for international travel)

The Type-C Multiport Travel Charger comes in space gray and is priced at $59.99. It is available now from Amazon and Satechi’s website.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: