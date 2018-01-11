Apple highlighting subscription apps w/ free trials in new App Store section

As it continues to showcase new types of content in the App Store, Apple has recently started highlighting popular subscription applications with free trials. The new section is located under the “Apps” section in the App Store and aptly titled “Try It For Free.”

In the section, Apple is currently highlighting four applications: 1Password, USA Today, Lake: Coloring Books, and Panna: Video Recipes. For each app, Apple touts the available free trial.

For instance, in the case of 1Password, Apple highlights the 30-day free trial offered for the annual membership of the app. If you choose the free trial, you’ll be taken to a “Subscription Offer” screen that tells you how long the trial runs for, the price after the trial, and how to download the app.

What’s important to note here, however, is that these apps have long offered free trials, but Apple is putting a stronger focus on those trials. This move is likely in an effort to promote subscription applications and give users a chance to try apps out before committing to the full subscription.

Apple dramatically redesigned its App Store in iOS 11, putting a stronger focus on human curation. Just last week, Apple touted the App Store’s record holiday season, which it attributed in large part to the all-new design.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

You can check out the new “Try It For Free” section in the App Store app on iOS now.

