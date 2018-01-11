CarPlay-equipped Honda Insight Protoype hybrid debuting at International Auto Show

Honda has announced that it plans to unveil its latest electrified vehicle next week at the North American International Auto Show. Honda says its all-new 2019 Insight Prototype hybrid will feature an 8-inch display that offers Apple CarPlay integration.

Apple’s special iPhone interface optimized for in-dash screens for use while driving has become standard in nearly all new cars, but there are still plenty of models from major car brands that haven’t integrated CarPlay yet.

For Honda’s latest hybrid, the infotainment system will work with both Apple and Google phones with Android Auto also supported, but no mention of Wireless CarPlay unfortunately:

With its long wheelbase platform, the 2019 Honda Insight will offer class-leading passenger space and a host of premium features including available perforated leather seating, an 8-inch Display Audio capacitive touchscreen and a 7-inch digital LCD driver’s meter. More intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts, along with available Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system updates, further enhance Insight over its compact hybrid competitors.

As for the hybrid details and specs, Honda describes how Insight works:

The Insight will deliver class-leading power while still receiving an anticipated EPA fuel economy combined rating in excess of 50 mpg, competitive with other compact hybrid offerings. Powering the model will be a version of the third generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system, featuring a highly efficient 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine, a powerful electric propulsion motor and lithium-ion battery pack. In most conditions, Insight operates on electric power only, drawing energy from the engine (operating as a generator) or battery pack. The hybrid batteries located under the rear seats provides for a full-size trunk with the flexibility of available 60/40 split and folding rear seats.

Honda’s new CarPlay-equipped electrified Insight joins three Clarity models (fuel cell, electric, and plug-in hybrid) as well as the 2018 Accord Hybrid.

