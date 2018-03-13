Alexa-equipped ecobee Switch+ with HomeKit now available for pre-order, ships March 26

After being teased last summer, ecobee has officially announced pricing and availability for its new Switch+ smart home accessory. Switch+ is available for pre-order starting today and ships on March 26 for $99 in the US and $119 in Canada. Like other smart light switches, Switch+ includes Alexa integration as well as HomeKit support for controlling lights — but Switch+ takes integration with Amazon’s voice assistant a step further by building it in to the light switch.

Built-in Alexa means you can control the light switch itself and other Alexa smart home devices using your voice, and Alexa integration extends to other areas of expertise for Amazon’s voice assistant.

Switch+ is functionally an Amazon Echo that attaches to your wall and includes a light switch. This is the same approach ecobee has taken with its ecobee4 thermostat which builds on HomeKit support with built-in Alexa.

In addition to built-in Alexa and HomeKit integration, Switch+ works with Google Assistant, Samsung Smart Things, and IFTTT as well. Compared to more traditional smart switches from companies like Lutron and Leviton, Switch+ carriers a heftier price tag, but touts a built-in mic and speaker to drive the Alexa experience.

Switch+ is also packed with more technology that lets you detect presence with motion sensors and automate light control with daylight sensors in a single device. For control in the dark, Switch+ includes a built-in ambient night-light as well.

Later this year, ecobee says it will add remote sensor support to Switch+ so it can report room temperatures to ecobee thermostats. ecobee currently sells additional sensors in a two-pack for around $65.

In terms of home compatibility, ecobee offers these details:

ecobee Switch+ works with any light controlled by one switch with a neutral wire and supports most energy-efficient light bulbs, such as the LiFX. It is also rated to control 600w incandescent or 150w LED and CFD loads.

You can pre-order Switch+ starting today from ecobee.com, and check out ecobee’s lineup of Alexa and HomeKit compatible smart home accessories here.

