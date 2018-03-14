Accessibility: How to get visual flash alerts for calls on iPhone

Depending on your environment, it can be easy to miss calls on an iPhone. However, there are some useful accessibility features built in to iOS that make it easy to stay on top of things. Follow along for how to enable flash alerts.

Intended as an accessibility feature for those who are hard of hearing, visual flash alerts can be helpful in many different situations, even if your hearing is still sharp.

How to get visual flash alerts for calls and texts on iPhone

Open Settings and tap on General Tap Accessibility Swipe down until you see the HEARING section Tap on LED Flash for Alerts This’ll whether your iPhone is set to both ring or silent

Note that once you turn LED flash alerts on, you’ll get another option to turn on the LED alerts when your iPhone is set to silent. Also, this feature only works when your iPhone screen is locked.

One more useful option is the Announce Calls feature that can be found under Settings → Phone → Announce Calls. Siri will speak the name of who is calling so you can more easily decide if you’d like to answer or ignore it.

You can choose to have Siri announce calls always, only with headphones & car, or headphones only.

