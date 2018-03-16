watchOS 4.3 beta 6 for Apple Watch developers now available

Apple has released watchOS 4.3 beta 6 for registered developers to test on Apple Watch. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.
New in watchOS 4.3
Beta 1-2
- ‘Apple Watch’ now ‘Speaker’ in Control Center AirPlay
- iPhone Music control restored in Music app on Apple Watch, can AirPlay from iPhone to AirPlay speakers from Apple Watch control
- New charging animation
- Portrait orientation for Nightstand Mode (clearly for AirPower)
Beta 3
- New animation when launching apps that need to load (hard to capture on Series 3!)
- New alert style when unlocking Macs with Apple Watch
See our hands-on video with the original below:
New in Beta 6
