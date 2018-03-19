Instagram testing ‘quote-Storied’ feature with small number of users

Snapchat may not be the only company Instagram is looking to copy. The company may be looking into copying Twitter’s quote-tweet feature.

Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that it is indeed working on such a feature and that it is currently being tested with a small subset of users.

We’re always testing ways to make it easier to share any moment with friends on Instagram

While such a feature has been available in a slew of third-party Instagram apps, it has never made its way to their first-party client. Many users simply screenshot the post and re-post it to their own feed as a way of sharing a post with their own followers.

While not quite like Twitter’s quote-tweet feature, Instagram’s new secret project allows users to share posts within their Stories.

You can tap to change the design to highlight or downplay the post’s author, move and resize it within your Story post, and add commentary or imagery using Instagram’s creative tools.

Users can choose to not allow their Instagram posts to be “quote-Storied” in the settings, and only public posts can be quoted.

Instagram says that they don’t have a timeline on when this feature will be rolled out to everyone, or if it’ll make it beyond the small number of users. However, given the popularity of third-party apps that enable this functionality, Instagram will likely push out the feature sooner rather than later.

