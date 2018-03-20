Apple leaks official release notes for macOS 10.13.4 in French, confirms iMessage Business Chat and eGPU support

For the latest macOS 10.13.4 beta seed, the update notes merely say ‘This is the latest version of the macOS High Sierra developer beta and is recommended for all Apple developers’ in English locales as normal for pre-release builds. However, it seems Apple has accidentally published the final full release notes in some other languages.

The release notes indicate that iMessage Business Chat will be available on macOS, as well as formally supporting external GPU (eGPU) systems. You can read the full French release notes for the upcoming High Sierra update, with an English translation, after the jump …

The accidental leaking of the release notes in French was brought to my attention by MacGeneration. They saw that the beta 6 notes were fleshed out and report that the same thing happened previously with beta 5 of macOS 10.13.3. Update: Polish and German versions of the release notes are also public.

We have translated the release notes below, along with a screenshot of the original French writing. Our translation may not have the exact formulation of words 100% accurate, but is close enough to shine some light on a few new features we hadn’t heard about before.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Update

macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 improves the stability, performance and security of your Mac. This update is recommended to all users.

This update:

Adds support for Business Chat in Messages in the United States and Canada.

Adds support for external graphics processors (eGPU).

Resolves a graphical corruption issue that affected some apps on iMac Pro.

Adds keyboard shortcut to let you move to the rightmost open tab by pressing Command + 9 in Safari.

Sort Safari bookmarks by name or URL by right-clicking and choosing ‘Sort By’.

Fixes a bug that may prevent links from appearing in Messages.

Improves the protection of confidential data by automatically filling in usernames and passwords fields in web forms only when they are selected in Safari

Displays warnings in the Safari Smart Search Field when interacting with forms that require credit card data or passwords on unencrypted web pages

Displays additional information describing how your personal data is used by certain features

As listed in the notes, macOS 10.13.4 will add support for iMessage Business Chat, initially rolling out to the United States and Canada. Business Chat enables users to host interactive customer support and sales sessions with businesses directly from the Messages app. This feature had previously been announced for iOS 11.3. Apple has initially partnered with Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo for the launch.

The release notes also state that this update will finally include official external GPU support for newer Macs. eGPU integration was first talked about back at WWDC in June 2017, with a spring 2018 release date. It looks like Apple will make good on its timeline here. We have already tested eGPU support in the 10.13.4 beta channel with much success.

The release notes also include reference to various changes in Safari, including a new keyboard shortcut to jump to the rightmost tab, sorting options for Safari bookmarks, and some new enhancements directed at strengthening privacy and security.

Apple’s release notes also reference the new Data & Privacy screens spattered across the OS, which inform users about how Apple uses personal data to improve its apps and services.

It is interesting that Messages in iCloud functionality is not mentioned in these release notes. The feature is still included in the current beta seeds but Apple is yet to officially promise that it would launch in this cycle.

We are expecting macOS 10.13.4 to be released soon, as well as the other Apple OS updates currently in beta. It is possible that the new operating systems debut as part of Apple’s March 27 event.

