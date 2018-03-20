GymKit continues global expansion with new announcement from Life Fitness

Earlier today, Technogym announced that it has deployed some 5,000 GymKit-enabled cardio machines since November. Following that announcement, Life Fitness announced this evening that it is expanding its rollout of GymKit equipment around the world…

Life Fitness announced in a press release today that it has partnered with Pure Fitness in Hong Kong and Anytime Fitness in Japan to deploy the first GymKit equipment in those regions.

Details are sparse at this point, but Life Fitness says that its Fitness’ IFC location in Hong Kong and Anytime Fitness Japan’s Ebisu location in Tokyo will be the first locations to add the new machinery, with other locations following as time progresses.

Furthermore, Life Fitness president Jaime Irick touts that the company’s adoption of GymKit is another way the fitness equipment company is leading digital innovation in the gym equipment market:

“This new capability with Apple is yet another example of how Life Fitness is leading digital innovation in our industry and delivering on our vision to be the platform that connects the world to fitness. We’re excited to partner with Anytime Fitness and Pure Fitness to launch this new technology.”

Life Fitness was touted as an early partner for GymKit adoption, so it’s nice to see the company rolling out connected equipment around the world.

The appeal of GymKit is that it makes it ultra-easy for Apple Watch users to sync their workout data between their watch and gym equipment. By simply tapping their Apple Watch on GymKit equipment, Apple Watch users can sync their workout data between both devices.

GymKit has been slowly rolling out to various gyms around the world. Life Fitness was touted as an early partner for GymKit adoption, so it’s nice to see the company rolling out connected equipment to its partner gyms. The company had previously touted Q1 2018 as its target for rolling out the connected equipment.

GymKit uses the NFC chip built-in to the Apple Watch. This is the same technology Apple uses for its Apple Pay mobile payment service.

The full press release is below:

Life Fitness brings first Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment to Hong Kong and Japan Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced that it has partnered with Pure Fitness of Hong Kong and Anytime Fitness Japan to equip the clubs with the first Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment in the region. With this functionality, Life Fitness cardio equipment will pair wirelessly and seamlessly with Apple Watch so exercisers can track the most accurate measurements possible. Through a simple tap of Apple Watch to the Life Fitness console, a connection between the watch and the cardio equipment is established, and data is exchanged between the watch and machine. Once connected, Apple Watch and the machine exchange data like heart rate, calories burned, distance, speed and incline ensuring that the metrics on the machine match what the users sees on their Apple Watch. “There are nearly 1 billion workouts per year on our cardio machines across the globe, and we know that exercisers want workouts that are personalized, motivating and with easy data tracking to drive better outcomes,” said Jaime Irick, president of Life Fitness. “This new capability with Apple is yet another example of how Life Fitness is leading digital innovation in our industry and delivering on our vision to be the platform that connects the world to fitness. We’re excited to partner with Anytime Fitness and Pure Fitness to launch this new technology.” “With our unparalleled scale, technology leadership, and customer base, we bring together exercisers, fitness facilities, and technology innovators to create the most engaging fitness experiences in the world,” said Irick. Pure Fitness’ IFC location in Hong Kong and Anytime Fitness Japan’s Ebisu location in Tokyo are the first to roll out the technology. GymKit-enabled Life Fitness equipment will be gradually implemented into additional locations in the future. For more information about Life Fitness’ family of brands and products, visit www.lifefitness.com About Life Fitness Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).

