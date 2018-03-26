Analyst: iPhone X Plus to start at $999 as refreshed iPhone X drops to $899

Apple is said to have an entire new lineup of iPhones coming later this year, bringing the iPhone X design to a series of devices. Now, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani has taken a stab at predicting the price points for this year’s new iPhones…

As a refresher, KGI, Bloomberg, and others have reported that Apple has three new iPhones on the docket for this year. First and foremost, an updated version of the 5.8-inch iPhone X that was originally introduced last year. Apple is also expected to announce a new 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ with an OLED display, as well as a 6.1-inch variant with an LCD screen.

While those sources have offered a slew of details about the devices themselves, pricing remains a question.

RBC’s Amit Daryanani predicts that Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup will start at “$700+” for the 6.1-inch LCD model, while the 5.8-inch OLED model could start at $899. Rounding out the lineup is the iPhone X Plus, which Daryanani predicts will start at $999 (via Kif Leswing).

Essentially, what RBC is predicting is that Apple will shift prices down by $100 in terms of price. The iPhone X is currently priced at $999, so Daryanani is predicting a $100 price cut there to make room for the iPhone X Plus at the high-end of the market, starting at $999.

As for the 6.1-inch model with an LCD display, a $799 price point doesn’t seem unreasonable as that’s what the iPhone 8 Plus currently runs, and the two will likely be similar in terms of specs.

Furthermore, some analysts have raised concerns about Apple’s pricing. A report last week said that as Apple raises its iPhone pricing, consumers are becoming less willing to spend as much on smartphones. Thus, moving the iPhone X down to $899 and offering the same notch design in the LCD model at an even lower price could attract some additional customers.

