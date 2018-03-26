iPad support comes along with Microsoft Edge iOS app update

Microsoft has today released an update to its Edge browser for iOS that makes it available to iPad users.

AirPods

Microsoft first released its Edge browser for iOS back in November, after beta testing the app a month earlier. The company did the same with the iPad version with beta testing occurring last month, followed by today’s release.

Microsoft shared the news in a blog post today and touted some of the benefits of using its browser:

iPad and Android tablet owners – we’ve got some great news for you! Microsoft Edge is now available as a free download in the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Now, you too, can experience familiar features like your Favorites (including Roaming Favorites), Reading List, New Tab Page, Reading View, and Roaming Passwords in Microsoft Edge across all of your devices. And, what makes Microsoft Edge really stand out is the ability to continue on your PC, allowing you to open a web page from your phone right on to your PC. We look forward to bringing new features and updates to Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android in future updates, so please keep providing feedback!

Microsoft Edge is a free download from the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: