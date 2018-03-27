Live Blog: Follow 9to5Mac coverage from inside Apple’s education event

It’s Apple Event day here at Lane Tech in Chicago. 9to5Mac is onsite, and we’ll be live blogging the event as soon as it kicks off at 10 am local. The Apple Store is currently down ahead of expected product announcements and there will be no live stream of the keynote so stay tuned for up-to-the-second coverage and much more!

Good morning, Chicago! We’re going back to school today for some exciting announcements in education. pic.twitter.com/7FhJ927reO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 27, 2018

-Apple has sent a schedule of today’s event to people in attendance.

– Apple is showing off HomePod with the music in the media lounge.

HomePod powering the tunes in the media lounge pic.twitter.com/A6m1TUWKcY — Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) March 27, 2018

– We are heading into the event hall.

– Here’s a photo of the stage.

Here’s a shot of the stage pic.twitter.com/XjGDt36W58 — Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) March 27, 2018

Former Vice President of the United States is onsite. Al Gore is also on Apple’s Board of Directors.

– The event is about to begin

– A video is playing discussing creating and inventing. Key theme: make something

“Imagination is the key because you are using your knowledge to create something that’s never been made before” pic.twitter.com/jYq8wzzNmx — Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) March 27, 2018

– “One person can change the world”. Tim walks on stage, and thanks everyone for being here.

– Tim discussing how Chicago is home to one of the most forward thinking school districts in the country.

Tim discussing how Chicago public schools are teaching coding across the district pic.twitter.com/P5BDKVnItc — Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) March 27, 2018

-Tim: “Education is a big part of who we are as a company”.

– Tim: “We created Wheels for the Mind to help educators use technology in the classroom”. He’s talking about how Swift Playgrounds makes it fun to learn to code at school and at home.

– “We are working with 40 STEAM organizations to bring coding to more kids of all backgrounds”. He mentions App Camp for Girls by name.

-Kathleen Richardson who works with ConnectEd for Apple is on stage.

