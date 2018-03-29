Fortnite releases major iOS update with guided missile, antialiasing, Party Text Chat, much more [Video]

Epic Games released a major update for its super popular iOS release of Fortnite. Along with the standard performance and bug fixes, the update brings new weapons and items, changes to gameplay, new features for mobile devices and more.

Announced late last night on its website, Fortnite for iOS version 3.4 is available today (via Gadgets360). The new version features a lot of changes and also throws in some new easter eggs and spring themed content.

Some of the headline features of version 3.4 include: a new guided missile, launch pad drop increased by 25%, new weapons updates in Sniper Shootout gameplay, a new game data download system (will make future updates smaller), antialiasing on supported mobile devices, Whispers and Part Text Chat now available, and much more.

Check out some of the highlights from the changelog below:

Weapons + Items

Guided Missile added. Stats: Damage to Players: Epic – 105; Legendary – 110 Damage to Environment: 1000 Lifetime: 18 seconds Time Between Shots: 3.13 seconds Rocket Speed: 1300 units/second Rocket Health: 100 Take direct control of the missile after it’s fired. Once you take on the missile’s point-of-view, you’re unable to move your character. Disconnect from the missile at any time, in which the missile will continue its trajectory. Moves slightly slower than a regular rocket but does the same damage. Epic and Legendary rarity. Uses Rocket ammo. Found in Treasure Chests + Supply Drops.

Adjusted rarity colors on Shotguns to more closely represent their effectiveness. NOTE: Characteristics (such as weapon damage, drop chances) are completely unchanged. Tactical Shotguns are now Common/Uncommon/Rare (was Uncommon/Rare/Epic). Pump Shotguns are now Uncommon/Rare (was Common/Uncommon).

The Egg Launcher has been added as a seasonal item that replaces the Grenade Launcher (only a cosmetic change).

Increased Launch Pad drop rate by 25%.

Bug Fixes

Issues with the Boogie Bomb are fixed and this item is now re-enabled .

are fixed and this item . Fixed an issue which caused spike traps to trigger when a player stands on top of the wall the trap is attached to.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from entering ADS mode upon landing when they hold the aim button while jumping.

Fixed an issue which caused the Hunting Rifle to fire inaccurately when crouched or at close range.

The Remote Explosives detonator is now correctly removed from your inventory if another player destroys your placed explosives and you have no more in your inventory.

Fixed a bug where players could remain in sprint while using the Remote Explosive detonator but not play the detonator animation.

Gameplay

Limited Time Mode: Sniper Shootout v2 Hunting Rifle and Crossbow added. Revolver removed. Downed state is disabled. Downed players are immediately eliminated. Legendary weapons can only be found in Supply Drops. Epic weapons can only be found in Treasure Chests. Heavy Ammo Drop Quantities: Floor: 6 Chest: 6 Ammo Box: 12 Supply Drop: 18 Llama: 90

Rearranged the order in which pieces fall off of player built structures as they are damaged.

Increased the number of loot spawns on the warmup island.

Removed 30 FPS mode from Xbox One and PS4. In v3.4 we made some significant GPU optimizations which improved visual quality, including resolution in 60 FPS mode, and we now feel there is very little reason to play at 30 FPS. – Developer Comment



Bug Fixes

Fixed opened treasure chests sometimes appearing as unopened when viewed from very far distances.

Fixed an issue which caused revived players to become stuck in an invalid state if a building piece was placed between the two players in the middle of the revive.

Bullseyes will no longer appear after the challenge has been completed.

Fixed an issue that caused other player’s headgear to appear to float above their heads.

Fixed a rare issue that caused players to lose their ability to control their character after jumping from the bus.

Fixed an issue that caused bushes and other environment objects to pop in and out of view at medium range.

Mobile

Added ‘Unsupported Device’ message at startup for certain devices. That message is: “We’re sorry. Fortnite requires a device with 2GB of memory to run. Fortnite works with: iPhone SE, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X; iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, Pro.”

Added new game data download system, which will allow us to make much smaller updates in the future. When you start up this new version of Fortnite, it will start downloading all the game data, which will be the full size (around 1.8GB).

Antialiasing (4x MSAA) is now enabled on all supported devices.

Whispers and Party Text Chat are now enabled on mobile.

Added a quick tutorial for ‘Tap to Swing’ which appears upon first startup.

Added a message informing players that jailbroken devices are not supported.

Auto-opening of doors is now based on input instead of your player’s current speed.

Bug Fixes

Continuously attacking with the Harvesting Tool is now more consistent when double tapping and holding the right side of screen.

The left fire button is now more reliable and responsive.

Opening treasure chests now feels more responsive.

Fixed various inconsistencies with tap to shoot, making it more accurate.

Fixed the minimap blocking movement and look input.

Fixed an issue which caused misfiring when single tapping the screen and interacting with the HUD.

Fixed some issues causing Tap, Tap + Hold actions to not register.

Fixed longer than expected loading times on iPhone X.

Fixed a crash that could occur when tapping the Epic Friends list rapidly.

Fixed Impulse Grenade effects not being visible enough on Low settings.

Turbo Building and Automatic Material Swapping settings now save correctly.

Weapon and consumables dropped can no longer be auto-picked up by the dropping player.

Take a look at the full release notes on Epic Games’ website.

