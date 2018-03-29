Apple releases Swift 4.1 with updates to the core language, new build options, more

Swift is Apple’s programing language designed from the ground up and coinciding with the other software releases today, Apple has pushed version 4.1 of Swift to developers…

Today, Apple is releasing Swift 4.1. The new update, albeit a small one, includes updates to the core language, new build options, and minor enhancements to Swift Package Manager and Foundation. Apple notes that code written in Swift 4.0 will be compatible with Swift 4.1.

This release provides more ways to configure your builds, including a new code size optimization and easier ways to specify target environment and platform support.

One of the more prominent features is a new optimization mode that will help developers greatly reduce the size of their source code. In addition, the update also improves support for a handful of generics.

A full list of features and changes can be found on the company’s Swift website.

