Apple overhauls homepage for (PRODUCT)RED, including sleek new iPhone 8 ad

Apple is pushing its special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone aggressively this year. While the iPhone X didn’t get the red treatment this go-around, Apple has dedicated its homepage to the new red iPhone 8 and its (PRODUCT)RED accessories lineup. Included in the campaign is a super sleek new ad dedicated to the new red and black version of the iPhone 8 Plus…

Last year marked the first time Apple offered a version of the iPhone in a special edition red finish with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus — which was discontinued when the iPhone 8 and iPhone X debuted. A rumor surfaced just yesterday that Apple planned to repeat that playbook this year with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Earlier today that report proved accurate as Apple officially announced availability starting Friday with orders starting tomorrow.

Check out the special homepage overhaul and see the sleek iPhone 8 ad for the special edition red version on apple.com. We’ll embed the video if it becomes available on YouTube.

