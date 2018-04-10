Vimeo launches macOS app for easy video sharing, Final Cut Pro integration

The YouTube competitor video site Vimeo has today debuted a new Vimeo app for macOS, available for free in the Mac App Store. The native client simplifies video sharing for Vimeo users, with custom metadata and instant access to share links and embed codes.

Most notably, the app integrates with Final Cut Pro to simplify the workflow of creating a film and pushing it up to Vimeo.

Vimeo is already a system share destination in macOS itself, it was also in iOS until all native social integrations were removed in iOS 11. However, the new Mac app sets itself apart with more configuration options and features.

The Final Cut Pro support through Vimeo for Mac enables video makers to upload clips in more formats and codecs, including ProRes. You can also upload multiple files at once to Vimeo, something that wasn’t possible before. This integration also enables direct upload of multiple captions and immediate display of sharing permalinks, all from within Final Cut.

After installing the Vimeo app and connecting to Final Cut Pro, the new extension will appear in the share menu as ‘Vimeo (advanced)’.

This part is speculation but we would expect that, very soon, the system integration with Vimeo and other services will be removed from macOS, potentially with macOS 10.14. It would then be up to the third-party services to offer apps which provide the extensions.

This is exactly what happened last year with iOS 11 and the removal of native support for Facebook and Twitter content sharing.

