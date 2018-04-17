Electrolux next in line for Innit app-controlled smart ovens w. Sony projector option too

We told you back in December about an iOS app that can control smart ovens from GE and Bosch, and Electrolux has told us that it is next in line.

The Innit app lets you detail your diet, allergies and food preferences to recommend recipes. Once you select one, the app will work with you and your oven to help cook it …

NordVPN

So when the recipe calls for the dish to be baked for 25 minutes at 400F, the app will automatically set the oven to the correct temperature and alert you when it’s time to remove it. It also helps you manage more complex cooking tasks. The app intelligently sequences multiple steps from several dishes simultaneously—ensuring that all components of your meal are fresh and ready at the same time—saving you precious time and energy.

Electrolux says that it will be demonstrating its own Innit integration this week, with compatible cookers going on sale next year. The company has previously launched an oven with an embedded camera, allowing owners to check how their food is doing from their smartphone.

Innit can also be used with Sony’s Xperia Touch projector designed to turn a kitchen countertop into a mirror of your iPhone, without the risk of messy fingers on your screen.

It brings the kitchen countertop to life by projecting an interactive display directly on the surface, allowing the consumer to browse the app without the worry of spillage or splashes.

The Innit app is a free download from the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: