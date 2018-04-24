PDF Expert for iOS adds new two-page view, improved cloud file management, more

PDF Expert, the popular PDF editing app for iPhone and iPad from Readdle, has today been updated with a pair of new notable features. Furthermore, the app’s Mac version has also been updated with some notable enhancements…

For iOS, PDF Expert is adding two-page view, which the company says makes reading magazines and books much easier in the application.

Furthermore, PDF Expert for iOS has also added improved cloud file management. Users can now drag and drop files between cloud services, such as from Google Drive to Dropbox, or to and from a local folder. There’s also a new Favorites feature that makes it easier to find files in the cloud, as well as thumbnail view for previewing cloud files.

Here’s the change log for today’s iOS update. The update also adds new view controls.

Find your files in the cloud faster by adding them to Favorites.

Get an immediate preview of your cloud files with a thumbnail view

Meanwhile, on macOS, PDF Expert is adding Page Numbers removal and PDF converting capabilities.

PDF Expert for iOS is available as a $9.99 download on the App Store. The Mac client is available from the Readdle website for $59.99.

