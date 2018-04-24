Trello rolls out major update with new home and newsfeed feature, enhanced notifications

Popular home, work organization, and project management app, Trello, has released a major update today. Just last month, the app saw a major refresh and now it’s being updated again with a brand new home and newsfeed feature and new notification features.

First up is Trello’s new home feature and newsfeed. The service is considering this the place where “everything that’s most important to you can be accessed from one place.”

The new Trello home view is personalized for your priorities, and will give you the high-level perspective you need across your Trello account. By displaying a newsfeed of activity from your Trello teams, home surfaces the information you need, when you need it. Let the information come to you and browse at your own pace. See what everyone on your team is working on without having to dig through every individual board.

As you can see below, the new home view uses “Up Next” and “Highlights” to help organize information. The new home and newsfeed are available now on web and will be coming to desktop and the iOS app soon.

This update also brings useful changes to notifications, including changing due dates and read/unread alerts for individual items.

In this major update, notifications have been revamped with your productivity (and sanity) in mind: Now, you can change due dates, and stop watching a card from within the notifications panel to avoid context switching. You can even mark individual alerts as ‘read’ or ‘unread’ depending on what you want to keep top of mind, and more is on the way. Engaging with notifications in Trello is now more delightful and useful (the way it should be).

The new notifications features are available now on web and Mac and will be coming to the iOS app soon.

Trello is a free download from the App Store with in app purchases and several subscription tiers. You can use a limited version of the app for free, while paid plans start from $4.99/month and go up to $10 and $20/month for business plans.

