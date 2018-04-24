Facebook’s WhatsApp updates privacy policy, details upcoming data download tool ahead of GDPR

WhatsApp has today shared its updated privacy policy and terms of service. Additionally, the messaging service has made a FAQ sheet available for its upcoming data download tool, detailing how it will work.

WhatsApp shared the updates in a blog post today and said that it has done so to comply with the EU’s upcoming GDPR that will go into effect next month. In the overview, WhatsApp reiterated that it is not sharing account information with its parent company, Facebook at this time.

We are not asking for new rights to collect personal information with this update. Our goal is simply to explain how we use and protect the limited information we have about you. There are a few things we want to highlight: WhatsApp in Europe: WhatsApp has established an entity within the European Union to provide your services there and to meet the new high standards of transparency for how we protect the privacy of our users. Data sharing: We are not currently sharing account information to improve your product and ads experience on Facebook. As we have said in the past, we want to work closer with other Facebook companies in the future and we will keep you updated as we develop our plans. Staying safe on WhatsApp: When we receive reports of a bad actor sending unwanted messages – like SPAM or abusive content – on either WhatsApp or Facebook, we share information and can take action including blocking them across both services. You can learn more about how to stay safe on WhatsApp by reviewing these safety tips.

The full updated terms of service can be found here and the updated privacy policy here.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp notes that in the “coming weeks” all users will be able to request to export all of their account information and settings. A new FAQ support page details how the tool will work.

While Facebook’s download tool and the new Instagram data download tool offer a link to users within 48 hours, WhatsApp’s support page says that account reports will be available “approximately 3 days after the date requested.”

