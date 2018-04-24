Instagram makes its promised data download tool available to all users

Roughly two weeks ago, Instagram announced that it would soon offer a way for users to download all of their data, including photos, videos, and messages. Today, the social media service has launched its data download tool via the web.

Instagram made detailed the promise to TechCrunch in the wake of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal and Mark Zuckerburg’s congressional hearings.

We are building a new data portability tool. You’ll soon be able to download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos and messages.

Today, Instagram has made good on that promise by launching the ability to download all of your data from the service. TechCrunch got word from Instagram on the roll out.

An Instagram spokesperson now confirms to TechCrunch that “the Data Download tool is currently accessible to everyone on the web, but access via iOS and Android is still rolling out.” We’ll have more details on exactly what’s inside once my download is ready.

Notably, this update from Instagram was pushed along by the EU’s GDPR that goes into effect next month. But in any case, the service moved quickly to roll this feature.

You can access the data download tool on the web here. It work’s just like Facebook’s where you’ll receive a download link via email within 48 hours.

