Instagram promises users download data feature following pushback from Facebook privacy issues

Facebook-owned Instagram will allow users to download their data locally, just in case you want to delete your account, or perhaps save a copy to your photo library. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed the news to TechCrunch:

We are building a new data portability tool. You’ll soon be able to download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos and messages.

Adding such a feature will allow users to more easily leave the platform and makes it easier for users to import it to their local library or import it into another social media platform. Likewise, this could simply be a move on Instagram’s part to comply with Europe’s GDPR rules as long as the option ships before May 25.

As it currently stands, it’s impossible to save your Instagram photos using the app. There’s no option to tap-and-hold to save photos, and the only real way is to screenshot your feed and crop it.

It’s unclear at this time what parts of the app will be saved, whether it be just photos and videos, or if messages, stories, follower and following lists, etc. will be included.

But a tool to simply save and download uncompressed full-resolution images and videos from your account would be a valuable tool regardless.

In related news, Instagram is still lacking an Apple Watch app, while the social media service just launched a portrait mode-style feature called Focus.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: