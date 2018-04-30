Apple releases Final Cut Pro 10.4.2 bug fix update to address timeline selections and XML support

Apple today released an update for Final Cut Pro X that addresses a couple of annoying bugs that some users may have been experiencing. Version 10.4.2 of Final Cut Pro X arrives three weeks after version 10.4.1, a major update that brought about new features like closed captioning workflows and ProRes RAW support.

Version 10.4.2 addresses two specific bugs that may have plagued some users:

Bug fix number one fixes an issue related to selecting multiple clips on the timeline using the Shift key or when using a marquee selection. This bug caused additional clips on the timeline to sometimes be inadvertently selected.

The second bug fix addresses issues related to XML import or export.

Version 10.4.2 of Final Cut Pro X can be downloaded free of charge from the Mac App Store for existing users. New Final Cut Pro X users can purchase the app for a $299 one-time charge with no recurring subscription fees.

As mentioned, the previous version of that app, version 10.4.1, brought about several significant changes, included ProRes RAW support and a brand new closed captioning workflow. Be sure to read our post and watch our hands-on video walkthrough below for more details on what that major update entailed.

