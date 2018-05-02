Newton Mail update drops traditional ‘Sent’ folder, moving conversations entirely to the inbox

One of my favorite mail clients, Newton, is receiving a substantial new update today, removing the ‘Sent’ inbox entirely, a problem that the developers say significantly convolutes your inbox.

The issue at hand is pretty simple. When you send an email, it gets moved to the Sent folder of your inbox. A lot of users get around this issue by auto BCCing themselves to every email they send. Newton aims to resolve this issue by simply putting your reply in line in the inbox.

Newton already has Read Receipts in line with the inbox, so bringing sent mail into the inbox makes it less like a traditional mail app and more like a modern chat app such as iMessage.

Going forward, when you start a new conversation in Newton, you’ll see it right on top in Inbox. Also when you reply. Conversations in inbox will be sorted by activity. Like your chat app. You can now track all your conversations in one list, see the double ticks, archive them, snooze them, star them, achieve inbox zero – everything will work as usual, but better. There’s absolutely no need to go to Sent folder any more. Don’t even worry about the sidebar. It’s a remnant of the past. A true inbox is all what you need.

The feature will be rolling out in phases over the next couple of weeks, but if you want to enable the feature now, head to Settings > General > Conversation View > True Inbox within the Newton app.

For new users, Newton offers a 14-day free trial. After that, you’ll need to pay $49.99 per year. It’s available on all your favorite Apple devices, including iOS and macOS, as well as Windows, Android, and Linux, so you have no excuse not to try it.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: