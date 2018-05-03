The Dock is a key part of your experience on the Mac, it lets you quickly launch apps and folders, as well as gives you access to the Finder. However, the Dock may be taking up too much space depending on how many apps and folders you have loaded in there.

Follow along as we walk you through how to hide your Dock on the Mac.

How to hide the Dock on the Mac

Press ⌘ + Space on the keyboard. Type in System Preferences. Once open, click on Dock on the top row, and check the box Automatically hide and show the Dock. Now, the Dock will no longer be always present and will automatically hide the dock when you’re not actively using it.

Hiding the dock is super useful when you have a small display such as any of Apple’s MacBooks and you’re starved on screen real estate. However, it’s also useful when you simply don’t need the dock to be visible at all times.

Personally, I’d recommend only hiding your dock if your display is smaller than 27-inches. Anything larger, you gain such a small amount of space on your screen that it’s not really worth hiding it.

