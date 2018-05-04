9to5Mac Happy Hour 171: AAPL earnings, state of AirPlay 2, tvOS 12 wish list

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss what Ming-Chi Kuo’s retirement from KGI Securities could mean for future Apple rumors, Apple’s latest earnings report and why iPhone revenue was up despite flat unit sales, the current state of AirPlay 2 and some impressive new features coming to iOS 11.4, and our wish list for tvOS 12 and Apple TV.

