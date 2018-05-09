Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory

This morning, retailer Jet officially announced that it has joined the Apple authorized reseller program. For the Walmart-acquired retailer, this has substantial ramifications, particularly in its ongoing battle with Amazon. This amounts to a huge score for Jet against the online giant, as it will be offering the breadth of Apple products while Amazon only offers a handful of listings.

Along with today’s news, the retailer is offering a handful of deals to kick off Jet’s partnership with Apple. Full details below.

Jet first hit the scene a few years back as a unique e-commerce site that sourced its listings from a variety of sellers and offered discounts based on your order total. Since then, it was purchased by Walmart and has largely flown under the radar when compared to other popular online retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Walmart has long been an authorized Apple retailer, offering a selection iPhone, iPad and accessories. Late last year we caught wind of Walmart’s plan to roll out MacBook and iMac inventory to retail locations as a part of a broader plan to increase its Apple footprint.

Partnering with Apple on a broader scale with Jet would appear to signal this plan is still moving forward.

Today’s announcement is particularly notable for Jet and Walmart’s ongoing battle with Amazon.

At this time, Amazon only offers a handful of Apple accessories and some MacBooks. Just recently, it re-introduced Apple TV after a period of uncertainty between Amazon and Apple. Walmart being able to offer the full range of Apple products is a major leg up over its competition.

To mark its entry into the Apple authorized reseller program, Jet is offering a variety of discounts on MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 3, and iPhone X. If you’re an avid follower of 9to5Toys, however, you know that recent sales have netted stronger discounts on many of these models.

Jet is currently taking up to $200 off various MacBooks, an offer that has been available at Best Buy for sometime. When paired with student discounts, you can do better at Best Buy. The Apple Watch Series 3 models come bundled with a pair of PowerBeats3, delivering $50 off the bundle. If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch without the added accessory, you can currently do better at Best Buy as well.

Does Jet’s entry into the Apple retail space matter to you? Where do you prefer to shop for your Apple gear? Let us know in the comments below.

