Apple touts ‘studio in your pocket’ with iPhone X’s Portrait Lighting camera ad

In a fun new ad, Apple is showing off its Portrait Lighting feature in the iPhone X.

The ad is set in a busy subway station and features professional lighting equipment that pops out of the iPhone X after trying to take a picture; suggesting that iPhone X takes professional, studio-like photos.

The short 30-second clip features “La Fête Noire” by Flavien Berger as the backing track. The full ad can be viewed below.

