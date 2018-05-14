Apple touts ‘studio in your pocket’ with iPhone X’s Portrait Lighting camera ad

- May. 14th 2018 12:27 pm PT

In a fun new ad, Apple is showing off its Portrait Lighting feature in the iPhone X.

The ad is set in a busy subway station and features professional lighting equipment that pops out of the iPhone X after trying to take a picture; suggesting that iPhone X takes professional, studio-like photos.

The short 30-second clip features “La Fête Noire” by Flavien Berger as the backing track. The full ad can be viewed below.

