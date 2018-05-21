Castro podcast player updated with Apple Watch app, improvements to UI and AirPlay controls

While it may seem as though the Apple Watch app market is a bit stale, and declining, some developers are not giving up and are continuing to update and support their apps.

The first iteration of the Castro podcast player app for Apple Watch has been released today. Similar to other podcast players for Apple Watch, it allows users to control playback (omitting volume controls) and queue new episodes to play.

In addition, the iPhone app is gaining several UI improvements to help users better navigate the app.

Castro is available as a free download on the App Store, with an optional paid “Castro Plus” that adds features such as a Night Mode and Enhance Voices.

The full change log can be found below:

We rebuilt the player engine from scratch. The app is much faster to start playing when streaming and the controls are much more responsive.

The player screen has a new cleaner, simpler layout.

Star the current episode from the player by double tapping the artwork.

Easily access AirPlay controls from the player screen.

Use the new Apple Watch App to control playback and choose new episodes from the queue to play.

