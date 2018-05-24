Apple now offering one free month of upgraded iCloud storage plans

Users have long complained about the lack of free iCloud storage that Apple offers, but now the company appears to be taking one step in the right direction. Now, when users choose to upgrade from the 5GB free tier, they will receive the first month of their new tier for free…

As first noted by AppleInsider, the free trial option appears when a user attempts to back up their iOS device to iCloud, but does not have enough storage to do so. The pop-up message promotes a step-up to the 50GB, but the free trial option applies to the 200GB and 2TB tiers, as well.

“You do not have enough space in iCloud to back up your iPhone. A 50 GB plan gives you plenty of space to continue backing up your iPhone. Your first month is free and it’s just $0.99 each month after.”

After the one-month free trial, the plan will renew at its normal rate. The 50GB plan costs $0.99 per month, while the 200GB and 2TB plans cost $2.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.

If you’re already on a paid iCloud tier, you are not eligible for a free trial at this point, even if you choose to upgrade to a higher storage plan.

While many users have called on Apple to increase the amount of free iCloud storage it offers, the company instead has focused on its tiered pricing options. Last year, the company replaced its 1TB tier with a new 2TB option, but kept the price the same. It also added support for sharing the 200GB and 2TB via Family Sharing. Furthermore, in March, Apple increased the amount of free storage offered to schools to 200GB.

