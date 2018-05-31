Philips Hue Sync now available for Mac, app syncs lighting to games, videos, and music

First announced back at CES in January, Philips is releasing its new Philips Hue Sync app for both Mac and PC today. The new macOS utility lets you sync Hue smart light colors and effects to games, video, and music playing from Mac.

Philips describes the new Mac app benefits:

Imagine you’re playing an action game and your lights mimic the explosions on the screen. Or, when watching a stunning sunset in a movie, have your living room bathed in the same violet, orange and yellow hues you see on the screen. And finally, take your music listening to a new level; your lights can dance to the beat of your favorite tracks.

Alongside the launch of Philips Hue Sync, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) and Disney have teamed up to create a unique lighting experience:

Signify collaborated with Disney Music Group to showcase Philips Hue Sync’s immersive capabilities with the highly anticipated, premiere music video from the new a cappella singing sensation, DCappella. The group performs the track, “Immortals”, which was featured in Disney’s Oscar®-winning animated film, “Big Hero 6”. As part of the collaboration, fans can enjoy the new video in a 360-degree experience.

As for the Hue Sync app, here’s how it works:

The Hue Sync app can be used with one press of a button. Simply select your desired Audio, Video or Gaming mode within the control panel, and you can sync your lights to the entertainment content playing on your computer. You can also tailor your lighting experience. The software allows you to set your desired brightness level and change the speed in which your lights are changing alongside the content; you can select between Subtle, Moderate, High and Intense modes. Plus, when listening to music, you choose from several different color palettes to match the genre. For example, subtle, pastel colors play nicely with softer tunes, while brighter, bolder tones might be better suited for rock and dance music.

Philips notes that Hue Sync isn’t limited to computers even though its a Windows and macOS app; users can extend the Hue Sync experience to TVs using HDMI, Chromecast, AirPlay, or Miracast.

Download Philips Hue Sync for Mac for free today.

