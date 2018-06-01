Ahead of the iOS 12 emoji, Emojipedia lists what we might expect next year

The new emoji we can expect to see introduced in iOS 12 were finalized back in February, among them redheads, hot face, cold face and party face.
But Emojipedia is already looking ahead to next year, and has listed some of the new emoji candidates for next year’s release. None of them are yet set in stone, but are include some of the most frequently requested additions …
Flamingo and White Heart are two of the emojis most requested by Emojipedia users in 2018. Both are shortlisted for the 2019 release of Emoji 12.0 […]
Some of the [other] draft candidates include a diving mask, axe, waffle, diya lamp and hindu temple.
More generally, users have also requested more diverse families, and people in wheelchairs.
As this year’s emoji go live on June 5, but Apple won’t support them until iOS 12 in September, you might start seeing blank characters (a box with an X or question-mark) in messages from some platforms, like Twitter and Facebook. Emojipedia has a solution for this.
As platforms release their emoji updates at different times, there is often a period where some users begin sending new emojis while others cannot yet see them.
One solution to this is to copy and paste the missing character (usually shown as a box with an X or question mark in it) into Emojipedia’s search field which will show you what it’s meant to be. Or send it in a tweet to @botmoji for an immediately reply.
The full list of what me might expect next year is shown below. You can also see below a video of the 2018 set – though some versions have been tweaked since it was created.
- Yawning Face
- Hindu Temple
- Parachute
- Axe
- Diving Mask
- Razor
- Diya Lamp
- White Heart
- Blue Square
- Standing Person
- Kneeling Person
- Mechanical Arm
- Mechanical Leg
- Pinch
- Ear With Hearing Aid
- Brown Heart
- Service Animal Vest
- Sari
- One-Piece Swimsuit
- Briefs
- Shorts
- Ballet Shoes
- Guide Dog
- Otter
- Sloth
- Orangutan
- Oyster
- Flamingo
- Garlic
- Onion
- Waffle
- Falafel
- Butter
- Beverage Box
- Maté
- Auto Rickshaw
- Yo-Yo
- Kite
- Banjo
- Ice Cube
- Probing Cane
- Blood Drop
- Adhesive Bandage
- Chair
- Orange Circle
- Yellow Circle
- Green Circle
- Motorized Wheelchair
- Purple Circle
- Stethoscope
- Brown Circle
- Red Square
- Orange Square
- Yellow Square
- Green Square
- Brown Square
- Purple Square
- Ringed Planet