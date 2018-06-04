Apple announces winners of the 2018 Apple Design Awards

Image via TechCrunch

At WWDC today, Apple officially announced the winners of the Apple Design Award for 2018. The company gives the award to applications that it feels best represent the capabilities and goals of its various platforms.

Winners this year came from nine countries around the world and include utilities, games, translation apps, and much more. Here are the winners of the 2018 Apple Design Awards:

Agenda is a date-focused note taking app for both planning and documenting your projects. From business professionals and technical users, to students and artists, Agenda is for anyone wanting well organized and easily navigable notes that help drive your projects forward.

BANDIMAL is a fun and intuitive music composer that lets kids discover the creative world of making music. Set up a drum loop, swipe through animals to change instruments, compose melodies, change loop speeds and add a quirky effect on top. Amusing animals animate in hilarious ways as you perfect your song.

Calzy 3 is a beautiful modern calculator for your everyday use. It helps you perform your day to day mathematical calculation in a more elegant way. One of its novel features is “Memory Area” – where you can store multiple numerical values and reuse it across multiple calculating sessions with a simple drag and drop interaction.

Turn your iPhone into a translation device! Introducing iTranslate Converse, a revolutionary new speech translation App. Speak directly into your iPhone’s microphone and dramatically improve results as well as create a more natural conversation experience. It literally turns your iPhone into the first real translation device.

Florence is an interactive storybook from the award-winning lead designer of Monument Valley about the heart-racing highs and heartbreaking lows of a young woman’s very first love.

Deciphering this game is no easy task—it feels like a metaphor. Is it a commentary on the fragile nature of trust and human connection? A scathing critique of our blind adherence to authority? Or is it just really weird? Regardless, INSIDE is an incredible journey with increasingly bizarre encounters that mix action with clever puzzle designs. The game isn’t meant to be entirely understood. It’s meant to be experienced.

Just beyond the horizon sits a majestic desert, vast and unexplored. Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

Draw paths to guide the flocking spirits to their home planets. Watch countless beautiful creatures emerge from light, bring balance to a world in constant motion, and unravel its mysteries.

Oddmar struggles with life in his village and is not worthy of a place in Valhalla. He is shunned by his fellow Vikings and must redeem himself of his squandered potential. One day he is offered an opportunity to prove himself, but at a price…

Winners of Apple’s Design Awards receive a one-of-a-kind aluminum cube, as well as a prize package consisting of:

5K iMac Pro

15-inch MacBook Pro

256GB iPhone X

512GB iPad Pro w Apple Pencil

4K Apple TV

Apple Watch Series 3

AirPods

