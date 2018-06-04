Apple introduces ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences, face tracking improvements, more

As part of iOS 12, Apple has introduced ARKit 2.0 with a host of improvements. The latest version brings performance improvements, multiplayer support, and more.

In addition to ARKit 2.0, Apple has introduced a new augmented reality file type called Universal Scene Description (USDZ). Adobe confirmed on stage that it will be an adopter of the new file format.

Apple says that ARKit carries a host of improvements, including:

Improved face tracking

Realistic rendering

3D object detection

Persistent experiences

Shared experiences

Craig Federighi touted a specific shared experiences feature, which will allow users to view the same augmented reality experience, whether it be as a participant or an observer.

Apple also brought Lego on stage to showcase the company’s Lego Studio application that is based on ARKit. The company touted that augmented reality “really opens up those creative play possibilities.

