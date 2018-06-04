Apple introduces new 30W USB-C power adapter, replaces current 29W adapter

In an odd move, Apple has now replaced its 29W USB-C power adapter with a new 30W variation.

While there’s no explanation as to why Apple has made this change, it still retains the hefty $49 price tag.

The Apple 30W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 12-inch MacBook for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, or select iPad Pro models to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. USB‑C to Lightning Cable sold separately.

While not mentioned on the product page, the USB-C to USB-C cable is not included, which is yet another $20 purchase if you need both. Apple’s USB-C to Lightning cable is also not included if you plan on using it to fast charge your iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPad Pro.