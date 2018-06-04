Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride band, available today

A part of its watchOS 5 unveil, Apple has introduced a new Pride watch band for Apple Watch. This band will be available starting today at 12PM PT/3PM ET…

In addition to the new band, Apple has confirmed the availability of a new Pride watch face. We first reported on this watch face last week, and Apple today confirmed that it will be available officially today at 12PM PT/3PM ET.

The new Apple Watch Pride band is white and carries a similar design to the new Pride watch face. Apple touted that the new band and watch face come in celebration of Pride month.

Apple introduced a Pride band last year and it was available for a limited-time only. It’s unclear if this year’s band will also be a limited-time offering, but it seems likely.

